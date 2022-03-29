Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Premier Financial posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

PFC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,180. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,658,000 after purchasing an additional 459,554 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

