Privatix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,561.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (PRIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $104,936.23 and $34,561.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix coin can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Privatix

Privatix is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

