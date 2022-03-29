Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in March

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,300 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 704,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Profound Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Profound Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 822,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Profound Medical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Profound Medical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Profound Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of PROF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 2,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,667. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.