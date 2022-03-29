Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

Project Inverse (XIV) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $523,370.36 and approximately $254,830.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.37 or 0.07113862 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,404.95 or 0.99880004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046605 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 53,507,302 coins and its circulating supply is 35,942,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars.

