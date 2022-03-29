ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.17. ProPetro reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,377. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 182,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ProPetro by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

