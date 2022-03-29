ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Brokerages expect ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) to post $1.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. ProQR Therapeutics reported sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 million to $9.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.57 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $15.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRQR shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,513. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

