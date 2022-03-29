Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. The company has a market cap of $48.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.19.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
