Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.29. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.
Proximus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proximus (BGAOF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.