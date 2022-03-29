Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Up 114.3% in March

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the February 28th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:PUK traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. 18,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,891. Prudential has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.48) to GBX 1,550 ($20.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.30) to GBX 1,590 ($20.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,059.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

