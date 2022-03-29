Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Up 114.3% in March

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the February 28th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NYSE:PUK traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. 18,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,891. Prudential has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.
About Prudential (Get Rating)
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential (PUK)
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.