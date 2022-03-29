Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Down 55.5% in March

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the February 28th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PUBGY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 55,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($65.93) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.99.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

