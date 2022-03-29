PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.079 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.63.

PVH traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $88.48. 1,658,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,480. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.11.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PVH by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

