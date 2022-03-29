Pyrk (PYRK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $706.00

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $25,884.17 and $706.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003459 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

