Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

OXY stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

