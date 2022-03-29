Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Increased by Capital One Financial

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.03.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $39.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

