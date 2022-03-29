Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.53 EPS.

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $87.95 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($42.54) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,653,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,542,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

