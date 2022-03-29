Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report issued on Friday, March 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $66.26 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

