Qcash (QC) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Qcash (QC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Qcash has a market cap of $63.97 million and $350.85 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.19 or 0.07122266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,353.16 or 1.00042438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

