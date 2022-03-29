QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 465

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 405 ($5.31) to GBX 465 ($6.09) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 320 ($4.19) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.39) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 418 ($5.48).

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 304.40 ($3.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 236 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.77).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

