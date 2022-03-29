Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $15.01

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $14.56. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 2,750 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on METC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $658.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

