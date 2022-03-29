Raymond James Boosts Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$3.25

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

TSE YGR opened at C$2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

