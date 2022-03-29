Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HUYA (HUYA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) recently:

3/23/2022 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

3/23/2022 – HUYA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.80 to $6.80. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – HUYA had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $9.00 to $6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – HUYA had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $9.50 to $6.10. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

HUYA stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 201,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,918. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Get HUYA Inc alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.