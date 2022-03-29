Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2022 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $260.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $228.00 to $215.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Dollar General had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $242.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $255.00.

3/15/2022 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $270.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $263.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

DG traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.26. The stock had a trading volume of 98,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.69. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

