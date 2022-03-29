Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,025.26 or 0.99884996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00063185 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00023351 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000996 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

