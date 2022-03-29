Refinable (FINE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million

Refinable (FINE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $4.18 million and $553,766.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.64 or 0.07171689 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,477.93 or 0.99804625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

