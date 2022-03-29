Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 639 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 77,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,338,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.53, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.39.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,417 shares of company stock valued at $29,191,349. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. UBS Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.