Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 6,475 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.4% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $229,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,482,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,568,743. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $361.11 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

