Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $42,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Erste Group lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,001,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,314,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.72. The stock has a market cap of $625.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.