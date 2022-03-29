Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,416,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,821,827. The company has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

