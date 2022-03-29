Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 268,359 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Golub Capital BDC worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,777 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 174,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

