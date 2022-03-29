Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $23.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $773.24. 790,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $757.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $851.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

