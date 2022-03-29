Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.23. 93,796,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,440,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.37. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

