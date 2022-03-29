Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 9,406 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after acquiring an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,373,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,151,715. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

