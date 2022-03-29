Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 320,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RGRNF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 4,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,386. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates through the following segments: Duketon North Operations, Duketon South Operations, and Tropicana. The Duketon North Operations segment comprises Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

