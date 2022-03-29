Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.24) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.57) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

RLMD stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $680.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

