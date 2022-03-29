Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.450-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCII. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. 1,020,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,639. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

