Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $324.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

