Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $78.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.85. 1,658,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,789. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $81.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

