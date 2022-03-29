RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Sells $147,000.00 in Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $65,465.28.
RIBT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 1,394,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter valued at $590,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.