RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Sells $147,000.00 in Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $65,465.28.

RIBT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 1,394,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter valued at $590,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

