Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,909,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,474,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,095,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 348,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 236,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $55.32. 328,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,858. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

