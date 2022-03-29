Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Up 93.9% in March

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,125,100 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 580,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYCEY. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYCEY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,110,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,032. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.