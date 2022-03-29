Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 93,426 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 185.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

ROST stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.71. 69,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,299. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

