Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.
The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35.
About Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rotork (RTOXY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.