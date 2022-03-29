salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

CRM stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.13. 118,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.93 billion, a PE ratio of 143.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,117 shares of company stock valued at $28,702,415. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

