Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $7.04

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $7.47. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 6,275 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 28,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,426,000 after buying an additional 872,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 7,753.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 482,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 62,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

