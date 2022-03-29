Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCZC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

