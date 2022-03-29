Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $234.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHLAF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schindler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $208.08 on Friday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $208.08 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.14.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

