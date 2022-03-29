Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.21.

NYSE:STNG traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. 35,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

