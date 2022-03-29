Sean Kin Wai Lam Buys 11,213 Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Rating) insider Sean Kin Wai Lam purchased 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £3,251.77 ($4,259.59).

LON:WCW traded down GBX 0.39 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 29.11 ($0.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,238. Walker Crips Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.85 ($0.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of £12.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.81.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service segments. The company offers portfolio model and bespoke discretionary services, and advisory services; investment management services; alternative investment solutions; and structured investments products.

