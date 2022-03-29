SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,375.78 ($18.02).

SGRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.14) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.36) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of SEGRO stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,364.50 ($17.87). 1,755,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,285.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,310.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company has a market capitalization of £16.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.99. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 919.60 ($12.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.75).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

