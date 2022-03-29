Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $8.78

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $8.39. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 14,108 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00.
Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.