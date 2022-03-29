Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $8.78

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $8.39. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 14,108 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

